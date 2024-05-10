Prashanth Prakash: Master mentor
SummaryThe founding partner of Accel Ventures on his role in shaping the Indian startup ecosystem, and how learnings from it can be leveraged for social good
The ring is the first thing I notice as I start a Zoom call with Prashanth Prakash, founding partner at Accel Ventures, one of the top venture capitalist firms in the country. The sleek, black Oura ring, a health and fitness tracker, sits snugly on the index finger of his left hand, telling me two things immediately: that Prashanth is a fitness enthusiast, and that he likes trying out new tech — smartwatches might be all the rage right now but smart rings are the future. Then I notice that he is still standing as we start our chat — perforce over Zoom because Prashanth’s travel schedule over the past few months has been so hectic that finding time to meet him in Bengaluru, where he is based, has been almost impossible.
“Do you take a lot of standing meetings?" I ask. Prashanth, 58, nods shyly. “Yes, a lot of standing meetings and walking meetings. My wife and kids make fun of me sometimes…" he says, smiling. It’s part of a “paradigm shift" in terms of thinking about health that happened six or seven years ago, when he started looking at life in terms of a “health span" rather than lifespan. “I started thinking about what we could do in our 40s and 50s that would make our 70s and 80s fulfilling and meaningful, both cognitively and physically. So I've gone down a deep rabbit hole from that point and have still not come out, because health is a multi-dimensional, complex space. You have to understand the underlying principles," he says.