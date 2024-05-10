Prashanth Prakash: Master mentor

The large companies were all caught up in solving for the imminent and much dreaded Y2K, and there was a gap in the internet space that Prashanth and his co-founder spotted. “Netkraft wouldn't have been there if this was something the larger companies were interested in. There was room for a boutique company and a new-age internet company because the traditional IT companies weren't interested in this space," he says. Then, the dotcom crash of 2000 happened, followed soon after by 9-11—tough years for tech companies everywhere but especially for a fledgling internet startup in India. “We had to reinvent ourselves. Had to let go of 200 people, one of the toughest days of my life," says Prashanth. Netkraft pivoted from being a dotcom to an enterprise internet firm—incidentally, one of the first companies it built a website for was Wipro. In 2004, it exited to a global company. “We were able to give a return to the people who had raised capital for us. That felt good. It’s a really satisfying journey as as entrepreneur when you're able to return capital," says Prashanth.