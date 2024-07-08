Preeti Bajaj on the three Ps that make work-life balance easier

The idea of donning a leader’s hat has always attracted Preeti Bajaj. During her school days, she cherished the role of a head prefect and a class monitor. “Managing large groups and aligning them towards a common purpose is something that has always energised me,” says Bajaj, 48, the chief executive and managing director of Luminous Power Technologies.

Her higher education took her to Australia, where Bajaj studied finance. But on joining the workforce, she got a closer look at the renewable energy industry and soon realised the potential of solar solutions. It readied her for a move back home in 2022 when the opportunity with Luminous Power Technologies arose.

In an interview with Lounge, Gurugram-based Bajaj talks about mentorship and the importance of women in leadership positions. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor? I’ve had many mentors from around the world who have guided me in various aspects of my career. They say it takes a village to raise a child. I say it takes a village to build a career. They have taught me about investments, boardroom dynamics and leadership skills.

A major insight you worked on with a mentor’s guidance? One of my mentors advised me to undertake a master’s degree in applied finance. He felt it would make me more effective in the boardroom. While I was working full-time, I completed my degree. This education has been invaluable in my professional growth and interactions with investors and board members. Looking back, I think it was the best thing I did.

What does being a mentor mean to you? There are three tools for developing talent: mentorship, coaching and sponsorship. Being a mentor goes beyond just offering guidance; it’s about creating a meaningful connection based on shared values. Mentorship involves caring about the mentee’s personal and professional success. I differentiate it from coaching, which is more specific. Sponsorship is crucial too, advocating for mentees in bigger roles.

What does leadership mean to you? Leadership is gender-neutral. It’s about bringing people together, handling challenges and building strong teams. My advice to aspiring women leaders is to build strong allies, express your ambitions and leverage networks for success. Focus on outcomes rather than gender, and seek and give help.

Productivity principles you follow? Prioritise, persist and prepare.

How do you unwind? I try to make time for gym and boxing, as it helps me unwind. Otherwise, I’m a true-blue Bollywood fan and I love dancing.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and their work ethics.