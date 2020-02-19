Technology is accelerating far more quickly than we could have ever imagined. Within the next 10 years, we will experience more upheaval and create more wealth than we have in the past hundred years. Think about it. We use our new computers to design even faster new computers, and this creates a positive feedback loop that further accelerates our acceleration. The technologies now accelerating at this rate include some of the most potent innovations we have yet dreamed up: quantum computers, artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, biotechnology, sensors, 3D printing, augmented reality, virtual reality. But this is not new news. What’s new is that how wave after wave of exponentially accelerating technologies will affect our daily lives, a topic Peter H. Diamandis, a space entrepreneur-turned-innovation pioneer, and Steven Kotler, author and peak performance expert, explore in their new book, The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives. They probe the science of technological convergence and how it will reinvent industries—transportation, retail, advertising, education, health, entertainment, food and finance—reimagining the world as we know it. The book offers a prescient look at our impending future.