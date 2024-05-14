Why it’s time to drop the ball on perfectionism at work
Employees who take on work beyond their job roles are glorified. But this impacts one’s well-being and productivity
Practice makes a man perfect—that’s the mantra Mumbai’s Preeti Kukreja has lived by since she passed out of college in 2011. But she insists, over the years, her desire for “perfectionism" has only brought down her productivity. “To be honest, my obsession with perfectionism has caused delays in my delivery," says the 34-year-old who works in an advertising agency. “I want to put my best foot forward because of which I end up staying long hours at work even over the weekend. I check my work a million times before submitting it to my manager. In advertising, pushing out campaigns quickly is key. I constantly question myself and take longer than I should."