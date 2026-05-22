A few hours after Asha Bhosle’s death last month, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar posted an Instagram tribute: a photograph of a smiling Bhosle surrounded by Pilgaonkar’s family, a heartwarming caption recalling how his mother once shared recording spaces with her, and on further swipe, a grainy picture of the two artists singing a duet. But look closer, and the post doesn’t just mourn the legendary singer; it also establishes proximity to her.
“It was almost on an impulse that I shared these pictures,” he says. “I wanted people to know what she meant to me. Instagram seemed like the perfect platform to engage with a larger audience, and participate in this kind of public mourning.”
How people mourn in the era of social media: Personal proximity and public declarations
SummaryWhen a beloved celebrity passes, mourning them in public can become a way of showcasing one's proximity. The social media posts of celebrities mourning Asha Bhosle bear this out
A few hours after Asha Bhosle’s death last month, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar posted an Instagram tribute: a photograph of a smiling Bhosle surrounded by Pilgaonkar’s family, a heartwarming caption recalling how his mother once shared recording spaces with her, and on further swipe, a grainy picture of the two artists singing a duet. But look closer, and the post doesn’t just mourn the legendary singer; it also establishes proximity to her.
“It was almost on an impulse that I shared these pictures,” he says. “I wanted people to know what she meant to me. Instagram seemed like the perfect platform to engage with a larger audience, and participate in this kind of public mourning.”
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