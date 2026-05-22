How people mourn in the era of social media: Personal proximity and public declarations

Dr Korina Giaxoglou, author of A Narrative Approach to Social Media Mourning, and a lecturer at UK’s The Open University, says that people share mourning posts “out of a felt need to be a part of the mourning community.” She says, “By joining in the public mourning, they position themselves as rightful members of that celebrity’s fandom community... There are no set norms for who can mourn, how and when,” she says. Centering oneself in a grief post, says John, does not necessarily mean attention-seeking. “It can also reflect a need for meaning-making.”

There is another side to this: Sharing an image often invites likes, comments and validation. “When grief becomes too public, the timeline of grief can feel altered. There can be a pressure to share quickly, post updates, explain how you’re coping,” says John. When grief is expressed primarily to be seen, it can lead to emotional comparison or feeling the need to acknowledge the loss publicly to show care. This, she says, can create “a social validation dynamic”, wherein the expectation to post exists even before one has processed the loss.