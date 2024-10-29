Qualcomm Snapdragon summit: Get ready for the next gen flagship smartphones
SummaryQualcomm recently launched the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile chip. What does it mean for you, the average smartphone user?
The stage for the next wave of flagship smartphone wars has been set. Just weeks after rivals Apple and MediaTek unveiled their flagship A18 Pro and Dimensity 9400 chips, Qualcomm has lifted the covers from its latest top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile chip at last week’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. This is the same chip that will power the best phones from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo and many more in the months to come.
If the nomenclature sounds unfamiliar, that’s because Qualcomm has eschewed the typical “Gen" naming, borrowing the Elite branding and bits and pieces of the Oryon CPU, from its X Elite laptop chipset. Evidently, the company isn’t pulling any punches, serving up big upgrades for flagship smartphones, but what does it bring to the table for you and me? As it turns out, quite a lot.