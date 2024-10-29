Qualcomm Snapdragon summit: Get ready for the next gen flagship smartphones

The stage for the next wave of flagship smartphone wars has been set. Just weeks after rivals Apple and MediaTek unveiled their flagship A18 Pro and Dimensity 9400 chips, Qualcomm has lifted the covers from its latest top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile chip at last week’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. This is the same chip that will power the best phones from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo and many more in the months to come.

If the nomenclature sounds unfamiliar, that’s because Qualcomm has eschewed the typical “Gen" naming, borrowing the Elite branding and bits and pieces of the Oryon CPU, from its X Elite laptop chipset. Evidently, the company isn’t pulling any punches, serving up big upgrades for flagship smartphones, but what does it bring to the table for you and me? As it turns out, quite a lot.

What’s under the hood?

To be clear, the Oryon CPU inside the 8 Elite hasn’t been directly lifted from the Qualcomm’s laptop chips, instead using a second-gen Oryon chip optimized for mobile use. Like Apple’s A18 silicon, the 8 Elite is built on a 3-nanometer process, instead of the 4-nanometer process for last year’s chips, which allows transistors to be packed closer together for better power efficiency and performance. The desktop-like performance inspiration is clear—the new chip architecture has two ‘prime’ cores running at 4.3GHz and six performance running at 3.53GHz, forgoing the efficiency cores of yore to deliver 45 percent faster single-core and multi-core tasks, all the while using 27% less power than the already efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. AI tasks aren’t ignored, with the upgraded Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) supporting on-device multimodal AI assistants with the ability to handle both text inputs as well as visuals. Yet, what do these improvements mean when it comes to real-world experience for Android users?

How will Android users benefit?

Let’s look at some core areas of smartphone usage that will be impacted by the new chips.

Imaging Boosts: Leveraging its AI chops on the 8 Elite’s image signal processor, the reference device we had on had showed off some interesting new capabilities phone brands would do well to make the most of—for instance, object deletion capabilities are now a thing in videos, as is a pet detection feature, which identifies the best shot of your furry friend even if they’re always on the move and never ready to pose. The most impressive demo was that of the AI Relighting feature, which employs a virtual, movable light source to illuminate parts of your face that aren’t well lit…while accommodating accurately for your skin tone. Perfect for those conditions when you’re in brightly backlit environs and want to avoid looking like a silhouette on video calls.

Multimodal Generative AI: With the added capabilities of the Hexagon NPU, the 8 Elite reference device showed off multimodal generative AI, with text, photo, sound and video as inputs, allowing the phone to recognize scenes, calculate each person’s share on a restaurant bill or even summarize lengthy documents just by pointing the phone camera in that direction. “The introduction of multimodal GenAI capabilities in the Snapdragon 8 Elite signifies a notable advancement in on-device intelligence, enabling smartphones to better understand context and user needs," Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group (IRG) at CyberMedia Research, tells Mint.

Untethered Personal Audio: The 8 Elite launches with the XPAN feature which should make dropped audio over Bluetooth a thing of the past. What it does is let Bluetooth audio transition to Wi-Fi, letting you roam far away from the source of the music as long as you’re on the same Wi-Fi network. A blessing for folks who like to take their calls while walking around but hate to be tethered by the short range of Bluetooth headsets. Ram adds a caveat that while these features will “enhance connectivity and range, the effectiveness of these innovations will largely depend on how well smartphone OEMs optimize their devices and software to fully utilize the platform’s capabilities".

Ultra-realistic Gaming: With improvements all round on the upgraded Adreno graphics plus added support for the Unreal Engine 5.3 with Nanite, games are set to support film-quality 3D environments for amped-up immersiveness. Picture this—visuals worth of AAA titles on high-end gaming consoles on your smartphone. Now for more Android game developers to get on board and deliver.

Faster Web Browsing: This isn’t limited only to surfing on a web browser, but any app that pulls information from the web within their interface, anything from news apps, sports and entertainment or shopping apps, all will benefit from the up to 62 percent improvement in web browsing performance, courtesy a larger cache and optimized memory.

Performance Gains: The new 8 Elite chip doesn’t disappoint when it comes to everyday performance. While actual performance in a commercially available device will have to wait for us to test one of the 8 Elite phones launching soon—we tested the Qualcomm reference device at launch, and some of the year-on-year improvements were nothing short of impressive. Consider the Geekbench 6 benchmark, for instance, which tests CPU and GPU performance. The Snapdragon 9 Elite device outperformed Apple’s A18 Pro and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 on single-core and multicore tasks, although Apple maintained an edge on graphics scores. The nearly 40-percent jump on last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is unheard of in this space, and the ‘Elite’ branding is truly justified. The story continues on other tests like the 3D Mark Extreme Stress test and the AnTuTu benchmark, and the 8 Elite blows the competition out of the water in both. Navkendar Singh, Analyst with IDC Asia Pacific adds that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is a major step up from the previous generation, and using the “Oryon CPU now on phones after PCs is a smart move, giving phones PC-like performance and capabilities".

When does Snapdragon 8 Elite arrive on a phone near you?

It won’t be long before a Snapdragon 8 Elite powered phone lands on these pages and in your pockets—the Realme GT7 Pro is likely the first to launch in the coming weeks, with the Xiaomi 15 series and the OnePlus 13 to follow soon after. And with the President of Samsung’s Mobile division TM Roh joining on stage at the Summit, one can only expect a ‘for Galaxy’ overclocked variant of the 8 Elite for the Galaxy S25 series. Vivo subsidiary iQOO, another front-row contender for the latest Qualcomm silicon, has the iQOO 13 launching in China today (Oct 30th) and an India launch “soon". Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India hints at 8 Elite’s power and efficiency benefits, says that it will lead to “better multitasking, faster app launches and longer battery life without compromising performance".

Tushar Kawar is an independent tech writer based in Bengaluru. He was at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit at the invitation of Qualcomm

