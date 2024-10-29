Qualcomm Snapdragon summit: Get ready for the next gen flagship smartphones

Performance Gains: The new 8 Elite chip doesn’t disappoint when it comes to everyday performance. While actual performance in a commercially available device will have to wait for us to test one of the 8 Elite phones launching soon—we tested the Qualcomm reference device at launch, and some of the year-on-year improvements were nothing short of impressive. Consider the Geekbench 6 benchmark, for instance, which tests CPU and GPU performance. The Snapdragon 9 Elite device outperformed Apple’s A18 Pro and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 on single-core and multicore tasks, although Apple maintained an edge on graphics scores. The nearly 40-percent jump on last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is unheard of in this space, and the ‘Elite’ branding is truly justified. The story continues on other tests like the 3D Mark Extreme Stress test and the AnTuTu benchmark, and the 8 Elite blows the competition out of the water in both. Navkendar Singh, Analyst with IDC Asia Pacific adds that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is a major step up from the previous generation, and using the “Oryon CPU now on phones after PCs is a smart move, giving phones PC-like performance and capabilities".