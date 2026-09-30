Small, cute, simple, and affordable. Yes, that’s how I’d summarize Qubo’s Smart Camera 360° 3MP product. It’s been a while since I’ve reviewed an indoor security camera, but they are fairly prevalent these days. You can use them to monitor kids or pets while you're away, get alerts for any movement (read: a home break-in), provide evidence to police, and more.
Qubo Smart Camera 360° review: A home security camera that does the job well
SummaryThe Qubo Smart Camera 360° is an inexpensive home security camera that has every feature one can wish for, and does the job really well
Small, cute, simple, and affordable. Yes, that’s how I’d summarize Qubo’s Smart Camera 360° 3MP product. It’s been a while since I’ve reviewed an indoor security camera, but they are fairly prevalent these days. You can use them to monitor kids or pets while you're away, get alerts for any movement (read: a home break-in), provide evidence to police, and more.
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