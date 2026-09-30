Qubo Smart Camera 360° review: A home security camera that does the job well

Apart from all this, the main thing to consider is if the video quality is good. I’d say that thanks to the 3MP sensor (1296p resolution and 10x zoom), the video quality is fairly good in daylight. The footage is sharp, colours stay clean, and it retains plenty of detail. One can easily identify faces, objects, moving subjects and more. The camera supports colour night vision, so it doesn’t suffer much in dim lighting conditions. In darker conditions, subjects mostly remain identifiable, but there is a lot of grain and noise. As a result, I’d recommend not using it to zoom in on objects at night. As a security camera, though, and for the purpose it's built for, it does its main job very well.