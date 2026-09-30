Qubo Smart Camera 360° review: A home security camera that does the job well

Small, cute, simple, and affordable. Yes, that’s how I’d summarize Qubo’s Smart Camera 360° 3MP product. It’s been a while since I’ve reviewed an indoor security camera, but they are fairly prevalent these days. You can use them to monitor kids or pets while you're away, get alerts for any movement (read: a home break-in), provide evidence to police, and more.
Small, cute, simple, and affordable. Yes, that’s how I’d summarize Qubo’s Smart Camera 360° 3MP product. It’s been a while since I’ve reviewed an indoor security camera, but they are fairly prevalent these days. You can use them to monitor kids or pets while you're away, get alerts for any movement (read: a home break-in), provide evidence to police, and more.
The Smart Camera 360° is a simple and straightforward indoor security camera. It offers 360-degree monitoring, motion alerts, and two-way audio (a built-in speaker and microphone), basically all the features you’d need from an indoor security camera. Qubo is just one of those brands that focuses on reliability rather than adding features consumers don’t need.
A familiar design
If you’ve ever used an indoor security camera at home, then you’ll instantly be familiar with the design. It has a rotating base (that allows for its movements, whether horizontal or vertical), a lightweight body, and a camera that can be mounted on a wall or placed on a flat surface. This type of camera is ideal for a bedroom, so if you plan to cover a large living room, then you will need two of these at opposing corners.
To set up the camera, download the Qubo app and make sure your smartphone is connected to your home Wi-Fi network. It’s fairly easy to set up, and you don’t need to be an expert at all. With a stable connection, the camera runs like a dream and is very reliable. The app is snappy, and the live preview works like a charm. The app also supports firmware updates.
Apart from all this, the main thing to consider is if the video quality is good. I’d say that thanks to the 3MP sensor (1296p resolution and 10x zoom), the video quality is fairly good in daylight. The footage is sharp, colours stay clean, and it retains plenty of detail. One can easily identify faces, objects, moving subjects and more. The camera supports colour night vision, so it doesn’t suffer much in dim lighting conditions. In darker conditions, subjects mostly remain identifiable, but there is a lot of grain and noise. As a result, I’d recommend not using it to zoom in on objects at night. As a security camera, though, and for the purpose it's built for, it does its main job very well.
Like many other security cameras in this price range, the camera can move 360 degrees. Just open the app, and you can manually move the camera (without making any noise) to whatever angle you want. It also offers motion tracking, so the camera sensor can automatically follow any movement.
It wouldn’t be 2026 if the product didn’t have any built-in AI (or at least services that can be marketed as such). For the Quobo, it is an AI-powered person detection system, and this covers the regular motion alerts as well. In my experience, it helped the camera to identify human activity with good accuracy.
Ease of use
Another plus point is the two-way communication feature, where you can talk to people via the camera. Voice clarity is average, but not so bad to be a dealbreaker. One more added benefit is the built-in intruder alarm, which has a fairly loud siren; loud enough to deter intruders.
I’d praise the Qubo Smart Camera 360° for its ease of use. The camera is a straightforward product and functions as intended. It’s easy to set up; the app is clean and has just the right number of features, including a microSD slot for more storage. There are a few downsides, such as the lack of 5GHz Wi-Fi support and below-average night-time footage, but those are acceptable drawbacks given the price. It may not reinvent the wheel in indoor security cameras, but it is definitely worth adding to your shopping list if you are looking for one. The Smart Camera 360° is currently priced at ₹2,890.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.