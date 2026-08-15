Radico Khaitan MD Abhishek Khaitan on the company's comeback, and taking premium Indian spirits global

Abhishek, now 53, knew they needed a good product of their own to revive the company. But there was no capital or team to speak of. He went to 10 bottling units and asked if they’d bottle a new product he wanted to introduce. All of them wanted a minimum guarantee, or a fixed volume with an upfront payment for the order. He was in no position to commit to that. The Indian liquor trade at the time ran on a distribution monopoly rather than consumer pull. Abhishek wanted to build a brand people asked for by name, not one that was simply pushed on to shelves.