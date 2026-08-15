Radico Khaitan MD Abhishek Khaitan on the company's comeback, and taking premium Indian spirits global

In 1996, when Abhishek Khaitan joined Rampur Distillery & Chemical Co. Ltd, his family’s liquor business, it had “its back against the wall”.
The company had a turnover of ₹70-80 crore, ₹50 crore debt and mounting losses. Founded in 1943, it was one of the country’s oldest distilleries with no brands under its own banner, bottling spirits for other brands, and even those contracts had just come to an end. It was a time when liquor giants such as Pernod and Diageo were entering the market and growing, while Rampur Distillery acted and sounded “like a local player”.
Twenty-eight years later, that company is Radico Khaitan, the fourth largest liquor company in India by volume and in FY26, it crossed ₹6,000 crore in net revenue. Its Rampur Indian Single Malt sits in duty-free counters from Dubai to Heathrow and its Jaisalmer gin can be found on shelves in Tesco in the UK. Market capitalisation, which stood at ₹52 crore in December 1999, is around ₹60,000 crore today. The “penny stock” Abhishek, now managing director, inherited has become an investors’ favourite.
The company’s portfolio includes vodka, whisky, Indian single malts and rum and it will soon enter the tequila category. It ships to around 100 countries, has over 1,500 employees, and opened its second distillery in Sitapur in 2023.
Behind this journey, says Delhi-based Abhishek, was a conviction that once sounded foolish: for an Indian company to create products the world would pay a premium for.
The Problem
Radico’s roots go back to 1943, when the Rampur Distillery began producing alcohol in Uttar Pradesh. Abhishek’s grandfather, G.N. Khaitan, bought the loss-making unit from Vishnu Dalmia in 1972. For over two decades the company survived as a bulk supplier of spirits to Shaw Wallace, and in 1995, when the wider Khaitan family business was divided among four brothers, Abhishek’s father, Lalit, inherited this liquor unit.
Abhishek joined the following year, at age 22, after graduating from BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru, a city where he had spent as much time studying the pub culture as he had industrial production. He describes himself as “more of a marketing and finance guy who happened to pursue engineering” and do well in class. What he walked into in Rampur was a management crisis—even the marketing and operations team left within his first year.
There was no way forward. “All the time was spent answering collection calls from bankers and investors.” He told his board to make an attempt to revive the company. “It can’t get worse than this,” he remembers saying to his core management team.
Abhishek, now 53, knew they needed a good product of their own to revive the company. But there was no capital or team to speak of. He went to 10 bottling units and asked if they’d bottle a new product he wanted to introduce. All of them wanted a minimum guarantee, or a fixed volume with an upfront payment for the order. He was in no position to commit to that. The Indian liquor trade at the time ran on a distribution monopoly rather than consumer pull. Abhishek wanted to build a brand people asked for by name, not one that was simply pushed on to shelves.
While he had ideas and knew he needed to launch a product, he also had to build a team and keep the company running. He took a gamble and hired around 100 people, almost all in their early 20s, partly because their salary expectations were lower and partly because he wanted fresh ideas and a willingness to do things differently.
A Good Start
In 1997, the company changed its name from Rampur Distillery & Chemical Co. Ltd to Radico Khaitan. Abhishek recalls a three-day boardroom presentation to convince the family that the old name simply could not compete against the multinational giants entering India.
On 8 August 1998, he introduced 8PM Whisky. It was, by Abhishek’s account, among the first Indian whiskies blended with scotch, still IMFL (Indian made foreign liquor) but priced slightly higher than regular Indian whisky to give the mass Indian consumer a taste of the aspiration usually attached to imported scotch. 8PM sold a million cases in its first year.
Between 1998 and 2006, Radico used that momentum to build scale rather than just one hit brand. It launched Old Admiral Brandy, now one of the largest selling brandies in the world by volume, according to Drinks International; Contessa Select Rum; Whytehall whisky in partnership with Bacardi (which the latter bought out completely in 2004); and extensions of 8PM. Company volumes went from roughly a million cases to 10 million during the time.
While the numbers were looking good, debts were still high and profits low. The company’s next inflection point came from an evening at a bar in Las Vegas, sometime around 2004. Abhishek noticed people ordering bottles of Grey Goose, drawn as much to the packaging as the liquid inside.
Vodka’s share of India’s spirits market was around 2%, against 28% globally, and every vodka sold in India at the time was cheap. He saw an opening and decided to work on an Indian vodka that was smartly packaged and available at an attractive price.
The Magic Moment
Magic Moments Vodka was launched in 2006. It remains Radico’s biggest bet vindicated. The brand now accounts for roughly 60% of India’s vodka market, has expanded to around a dozen flavours, and closed FY26 with sales nearing ₹1,500 crore and 8.6 million cases sold, according to the company’s latest earnings presentation. It was, as Abhishek says, the real turning point of his career. “8PM was my starting point. But my turning point would be Magic Moments. That is where the premiumisation came.”