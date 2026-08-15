Radico Khaitan MD Abhishek Khaitan on the company's comeback, and taking premium Indian spirits global

The company had a turnover of ₹70-80 crore, ₹50 crore debt and mounting losses. Founded in 1943, it was one of the country’s oldest distilleries with no brands under its own banner, bottling spirits for other brands, and even those contracts had just come to an end. It was a time when liquor giants such as Pernod and Diageo were entering the market and growing, while Rampur Distillery acted and sounded “like a local player”.