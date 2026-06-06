Subko's Rahul Reddy brews coffee, makes chocolates and crafts a global brand

After graduating, he joined the business development and strategy team of the Indian-origin software company CRMIT in London. His appreciation for speciality coffee began there. The coffee culture in the city was unlike any other at that point. It was right after the economic recession, and the market was recovering. It was pre-Brexit, and London hosted the Olympics in 2012. At the same time, the UK’s working holiday and youth mobility scheme with Australia and New Zealand encouraged an influx of expats who brought with them their café culture. “I fell in love with the idea of how speciality coffee could build a community, and was inspired by its agri-value chain approach. They were sourcing coffee from Africa and Latin America. I started thinking about where Indian coffee falls in that space. I knew from my time as a kid in Bengaluru about coffee plantations in India. And I was like, what happened to the whole coffee industry in India ?” Perhaps the early seeding for Subko began then, he muses.