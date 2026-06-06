Subko's Rahul Reddy brews coffee, makes chocolates and crafts a global brand

A few days before the first wave of covid-19 hit India in 2020, chef Prateek Sadhu posted on Instagram about Mumbai’s newest café, Subko Roasters and Bakehouse. It piqued my interest, but before I could plan a visit, the lockdown was imposed. It went on my list of places to try after the pandemic, and when I did, there was a mile-long queue. Discovering beans sourced from Dima Hasao in Assam and Garo Hills in Meghalaya was a pleasant surprise as these places were not known for coffee. At their community table, co-founder Rahul Reddy chatted with guests. On one occasion, I heard him say, “Subko is a concept that can be airlifted and placed anywhere in the world.”
It didn’t take too long for that bold statement to unfold. Subko reached Hyderabad in 2023, Bengaluru in 2024, and Delhi and Dubai in 2025. Although they are known as a coffee brand that produces South Asian craft brews, they have two other verticals—baked items and fine chocolate. Their speciality chocolate brand Subko Cacao was launched in 2023. The brand’s bean-to-cup coffee process lends itself to artisanal chocolates.