Subko's Rahul Reddy brews coffee, makes chocolates and crafts a global brand

A few days before the first wave of covid-19 hit India in 2020, chef Prateek Sadhu posted on Instagram about Mumbai’s newest café, Subko Roasters and Bakehouse. It piqued my interest, but before I could plan a visit, the lockdown was imposed. It went on my list of places to try after the pandemic, and when I did, there was a mile-long queue. Discovering beans sourced from Dima Hasao in Assam and Garo Hills in Meghalaya was a pleasant surprise as these places were not known for coffee. At their community table, co-founder Rahul Reddy chatted with guests. On one occasion, I heard him say, “Subko is a concept that can be airlifted and placed anywhere in the world.”
A few days before the first wave of covid-19 hit India in 2020, chef Prateek Sadhu posted on Instagram about Mumbai’s newest café, Subko Roasters and Bakehouse. It piqued my interest, but before I could plan a visit, the lockdown was imposed. It went on my list of places to try after the pandemic, and when I did, there was a mile-long queue. Discovering beans sourced from Dima Hasao in Assam and Garo Hills in Meghalaya was a pleasant surprise as these places were not known for coffee. At their community table, co-founder Rahul Reddy chatted with guests. On one occasion, I heard him say, “Subko is a concept that can be airlifted and placed anywhere in the world.”
It didn’t take too long for that bold statement to unfold. Subko reached Hyderabad in 2023, Bengaluru in 2024, and Delhi and Dubai in 2025. Although they are known as a coffee brand that produces South Asian craft brews, they have two other verticals—baked items and fine chocolate. Their speciality chocolate brand Subko Cacao was launched in 2023. The brand’s bean-to-cup coffee process lends itself to artisanal chocolates.
It didn’t take too long for that bold statement to unfold. Subko reached Hyderabad in 2023, Bengaluru in 2024, and Delhi and Dubai in 2025. Although they are known as a coffee brand that produces South Asian craft brews, they have two other verticals—baked items and fine chocolate. Their speciality chocolate brand Subko Cacao was launched in 2023. The brand’s bean-to-cup coffee process lends itself to artisanal chocolates.
Currently, Subko has 16 outlets in different formats. There’s the shop-in-shop model Subko Mini; the expansive Subko Craftery designed to house the café as well as to host workshops and events; and the chocolate experience centre, The Cacao Mill at Colaba in Mumbai.
Their expansion has been aided by a Series B fund-raise to the tune of ₹85 crore led by Nikhil Kamath Group (NK Squared) with Blume Ventures in 2024. Before this, in 2021, they had got an angel round of ₹4.53 crore. In 2022, they received ₹23.4 crore from the Gauri Khan Family Trust, John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, Sangita Jindal (JSW), Pallavi Dempo, Blume Ventures and Sajan Raj Kurup.
For this interview, I am sitting across from Reddy, 36, at their first outlet in the heritage bungalow, Mary Lodge, in Mumbai’s Bandra West. He’s ordered French toast and a classic pour-over for himself and while I sip on an iced latte, he insists I order their kulfi croissant. Like most of their baked items, it is a massive portion and reflects their approach of adding an Indian touch to café food. “So what would make the story interesting,” asks Reddy.
It felt like a question that also shaped his company. Reddy was part of the Indian diaspora in the US, and is now based in Mumbai. His parents moved from Hyderabad to Silicon Valley in California in the 1980s, and moved back to India in the mid-1990s for three years when his father, a software engineer, got a job in Bengaluru. “The time spent in India was pretty impactful. It gave me enough context as to what it means to be South Asian in America. This understanding has informed my approach. It underpins the idea of creating a brand that is culturally rooted yet modern, and could be exportable.”
This has seeped into the company’s mission statement. The brand’s retail formats range from the small Subko Mini outlets to a 9,000 sq. ft experience centre-cum-café in Bengaluru. Their packaging reflects this with typography borrowed from regional languages. Even the name Subko is short for subcontinent and also means “for all” in Hindi and Urdu. Reddy himself speaks Telugu and Hindi, and picked up French and Spanish in school. Learning languages, he says, was a way for him to explore other cultures. “I was always very curious about what was happening outside of where I was. In school, I bugged my parents to send me to Switzerland for an exchange programme to learn French better.”
By the time he was an undergrad at the University of Southern California, he had been learning French for several years. He chose to pursue part of his undergrad programme in international relations at the prestigious institute Sciences Po in Paris. He was 19, and his exposure to Parisian cafés seeded an interest in bread. “The year was 2010, and cafés in the US were not quite the same. There were no elements of slowing down and immersion.”
After graduating, he joined the business development and strategy team of the Indian-origin software company CRMIT in London. His appreciation for speciality coffee began there. The coffee culture in the city was unlike any other at that point. It was right after the economic recession, and the market was recovering. It was pre-Brexit, and London hosted the Olympics in 2012. At the same time, the UK’s working holiday and youth mobility scheme with Australia and New Zealand encouraged an influx of expats who brought with them their café culture. “I fell in love with the idea of how speciality coffee could build a community, and was inspired by its agri-value chain approach. They were sourcing coffee from Africa and Latin America. I started thinking about where Indian coffee falls in that space. I knew from my time as a kid in Bengaluru about coffee plantations in India. And I was like, what happened to the whole coffee industry in India ?” Perhaps the early seeding for Subko began then, he muses.
He moved back to the US in 2013 when he got a job as a community partnerships specialist with Google in New York. But being in the tech space was not his thing, and he switched to the fund-raising platform Change.org in 2015, joining their partnerships and marketing department. He lived in Brooklyn, a melting pot of cultural diversity.
“I began to wonder how the South Asian story fits into that multiculturalism. I felt like for that to happen, there has to be a space that is more casual and accessible. Cafés are a great format for that and they extend cultural touchpoints through FMCG.”
He was moving closer towards this idea that South Asia had to be a part of his career. “There’s this mammoth geography of interesting cultures, people, ideas, raw material, agriculture that is just sitting there and no one outside of the continent knows about them.”
He quit his job and did his master’s in South Asian development economics from King’s College London in 2016-17. But it wasn’t enough. “In order to do these lofty things, I had to move to India to understand how value chains are built, how the agri sector works, and what levers exist to build contemporary culture.”
He interned at Tata Trusts in Bengaluru in 2016. After completing the master’s programme, he joined the management consultancy Kroll in Mumbai in 2018. Once again, he was drawn to coffee. By then Blue Tokai had emerged as a pioneer in India’s speciality coffee movement. There were newer players like Third Wave Coffee and Araku. They were replicating what was happening in the West with artisanal, flavour-forward craft brews emphasising provenance.
Reddy began to wonder if one could premiumise the South Asian coffee space and take it global. “Could we build something that would be in New York and London one day? Where would it start? Where would it be based? How would it look? How would packaging play a role?”
The company started in Mumbai as Reddy believes the city shapes the culture in India because of the influence of cinema. He zeroed in on the neighbourhood of Bandra, known for its creative community, instead of a corporate hub like Lower Parel. Choosing creatively charged locations for their outlets—be it Koramangala in Bengaluru, Lodhi Colony in Delhi or Al Serkal Avenue in Dubai—is key to the brand’s culture-coded narrative. Their product portfolio represents diversity with coffee from south India, the North-East, as well as Sri Lanka and Nepal. Knowing that design plays a significant role in conveying the message of a global brand from South Asia, they built an in-house design department named Substance Studio.
Expansion was on the menu from day one. The first Subko Mini opened in Mumbai at the Bombay Shirt Company’s flagship store. They entered Delhi with a Subko Mini in Sidecar in 2023. It also works like a pilot to understand a new market. To expand their footprint abroad, they hold pop-ups, such as a collaboration with Driftaway Coffee in Brooklyn last year, and have participated in events like the London Coffee Festival in 2024. To test the market in London, they took the FMCG route in a measured manner by creating a chocolate bar for the city’s chain of speciality coffee shops, Rosslyn.
They picked Dubai as their first foreign outpost due to its large and diverse expat population. However, the current geopolitical regional instability and shipping disruptions have posed several challenges, such as footfall volatility and supply chain complexities. To counter supply uncertainties, they have built buffer inventory: “Our Dubai roastery—which has a rated capacity of 10,000kg per month—gives us local production capability so we are not entirely dependent on cross-border movement.”
Subko’s annualised run rate stands at ₹84 crore today. They registered a 75% year-on-year growth for FY26. Reddy believes the No.1 driver of this growth is the geographic expansion. “We are looking to cross ₹100 crore in revenue this year as our newer stores mature, Dubai scales, and our FMCG channel gains momentum. And critically, this growth is coming with improving unit economics.”
I think back to the conversation about “airlifting” the brand across the world. Given the current journey and Reddy’s ambitious vision, it seems possible.
QUICK THREE
How does you like your coffee?
Pour-over
What feeds your creativity?
Travelling
Exciting coffee cities?
Paris, Dubai and Bangkok