Rakshay Dhariwal of Passcode Hospitality: The party starter
SummaryThe food and beverage entrepreneur travels the world, culls the hottest trends and brings them to India in his restaurants, bars and events
It’s a busy weekday evening in the corporate and dining hub of Lower Parel in Mumbai when I catch up with Rakshay Dhariwal at his bar, PCO, which feels like an oasis in the chaos of traffic snarls. Dressed in an indigo-blue collared T-shirt paired with charcoal-grey trousers, the pioneering food and beverage entrepreneur settles down with a glass of water after getting me a cup of coffee.
Dhariwal’s business portfolio spans three distinct areas of food and beverage: the company Passcode Hospitality, established in 2012, runs 20 bars and restaurants across the country; the events venture India Cocktail Week (ICW), which he set up in 2019; and premium homegrown agave spirits brand Maya Pistola Agavepura, founded in 2022.
Dhariwal tends to be a step ahead of the curve and has a knack for spotting trends—giving him the first-mover advantage in the competitive hospitality landscape of India. “I am a big believer in going after what the future entails. I have lived in different places and continue to travel a lot, which exposes me to the newest and hottest global trends. Then I ask myself whether they exist here, and if they don’t, I bring them. I have developed an instinct for what will and won’t work. I feel it’s my job to elevate the F&B scene in India," says the 40-year-old.