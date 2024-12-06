Rakshay Dhariwal of Passcode Hospitality: The party starter

It is an ambitious plan, and a challenge to create awareness for niche alcohol brands in India with government restrictions on above-the-line marketing. “My approach is simple—liquid on the lips," he says. The phrase refers to the many ways a brand can get consumers to try the spirit. Being the owner of multiple bars and a large-scale cocktail event like ICW has worked in Dhariwal’s favour because he can get people to try Pistola at these locations. He has a similar catchy marketing phrase for restaurants, “bums on the seat", which refers to more seats being occupied. In the dining space, this can be achieved through seasonal events and special dishes, such as Christmas menus.