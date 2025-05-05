The secret of success? Energy management

Diverse interests while growing up have shaped the many roles Ranjeet Oak has taken on in his professional career. Back in the day, he was as passionate about tinkering with tools in his father’s workshop as he was about sports and music.

It led him to study mechanical engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University, followed by a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow. Since joining the workforce in the early 90s, Oak has stayed true to his old habits, keeping his hunger for knowledge alive while taking on different roles over the years.

“Diverse experiences prevent stagnation, ensuring that you continuously learn and adapt. The biggest advantage of working across industries is the ability to connect the dots and bring fresh perspective. Every experience adds value and no effort goes to waste,” says Oak, 52, Managing Director - South Asia at Kohler.

Ranjeet Oak

The company's association with India Design, which was held in February this year, allowed New Delhi-based Oak to interact with the design community and incorporate some of the insights into its products. Sustainability has been a key focus for Kohler through product innovations and various initiatives that it has taken up at their plant in Jagadia in Gujarat.

“We have committed to becoming net zero emissions by 2035. Our new products require significantly less water, helping customers save upto 12,000 litres per bathroom annually. Over the next four years, we aim to increase our water-saving impact to 2 billion litres,” he says.

Oak talks to Lounge about mentorship and the importance of lifelong learning.

Who do you consider your mentor? I don’t have a single mentor. Instead, I choose mentors based on specific topics. For instance, in the AI and digital space, my mentors are people under-25, which includes my own children.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? Every successful leader I’ve learned from has emphasised lifelong learning. This realisation has pushed me to constantly upskill, whether in business, technology or personal growth. The key takeaway from my mentors is continuous learning. I ensure that every year, I pick up something new, whether it’s a sport, a musical instrument or a language.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? A mentor’s role is to short-circuit someone’s learning process by sharing real experiences and not just general advice. I believe in being transparent about my failures, so that others can learn from my mistakes. A good mentor should also be humble, recognising that the context of younger professionals today is very different from ours.

What’s your morning schedule like? My mornings are focused on health and fitness - either hitting the gym or playing a sport. I also dedicate time to music. In fact, I take Hindustani vocal lessons twice a week even while traveling. This routine energises me and helps set a positive tone for the day.

What are some productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life easier? I focus on energy management, not time management. Each task should be approached with full energy. Plan the day as a series of sprints, with periods for recharging and ensure that every interaction is high-impact and meaningful.

What’s the one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic? I readopted the habit of keeping a to-do list. It helps with focus and follow-ups, ensuring that both personal and team goals stay on track.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? The Founder's Mentality by Chris Zook and James Allen has great insights on scaling businesses while maintaining a frontline obsession. The Upside of Irrationality by Dan Ariely explores how irrationality can lead to breakthrough innovation.