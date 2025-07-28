A studio is a living collaborator for Raseel Gujral Ansal

Born into an artistic family, it’s not entirely surprising to hear interior designer Raseel Gujral Ansal describe “creativity" as her “fitrat", or nature. The daughter of celebrated artist Satish Gujral and ceramicist Kiran Gujral, Ansal remembers being “raised in an atmosphere where originality was sacred". “My parents taught me to stay rooted in India and in my belief systems," Ansal says. These lessons have held her in good stead throughout her career of 30-plus years as an interior designer and co-founder of architecture and interior design firm Casa Paradox, and its pret diffusion offshoot, Casa Pop.

In an interview with Mint, she talks about her studio that is more than just the place she works out of and why she doesn’t believe in the idea of running away from a creative block. Edited excerpts:

Describe your current workspace to us. Step into my workspace, and you’ll find a living canvas: a place where art and visual stimuli spark thought, and subtle order holds the chaos of creation in balance. The walls tell their own story—layered with artworks, fragments of inspiration, sketches, moodboards, textiles and memories. Some areas are curated with intention, others left open-ended—much like ideas still in bloom.

How would you define your daily relationship with this space?

This studio is more than just where I work—it’s where I think, feel, edit, build. Some days it’s a sanctuary of silence; other days it hums with voices, ideas, and the comforting rustle of creation. I think of it as a living collaborator: it reflects my mood, sharpens my thoughts, and holds space for both discipline and dream.

Things one will always find in your workspace?

There’s always a troop of pencils. You’ll also spot measuring tapes draped like serpents across tables and pinboards, ready to spring into action. They’re not just tools—they’re part of the visual rhythm of the space. What do you do when going through a creative block? I retreat a little—watch films, spend time alone. I’ve learnt not to resist the block. Instead, I surrender to my higher power, trusting that the emptiness is not absence, but preparation. Creative Corner is a series about writers, artists, musicians, founders and other creative individuals and their relationships with their workspaces.