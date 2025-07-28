A studio is a living collaborator for Raseel Gujral Ansal

Things one will always find in your workspace?

There’s always a troop of pencils. You’ll also spot measuring tapes draped like serpents across tables and pinboards, ready to spring into action. They’re not just tools—they’re part of the visual rhythm of the space. What do you do when going through a creative block? I retreat a little—watch films, spend time alone. I’ve learnt not to resist the block. Instead, I surrender to my higher power, trusting that the emptiness is not absence, but preparation. Creative Corner is a series about writers, artists, musicians, founders and other creative individuals and their relationships with their workspaces.