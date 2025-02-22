Why Rashesh Shah of Edelweiss loves running metaphors

His running metaphors are understandable, evidence of his deep interest in the activity. When growing up, he was not allowed to play any sport because of his asthma. But he realised as an adult that it should have been the other way. He started playing tennis in his later teens before an elbow injury grounded him. He took a shot at the annual Mumbai Marathon, that had started in 2004, running the half marathon. But he cramped and staggered so badly towards the end that he decided never to do it again.