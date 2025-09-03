Why is everything a ‘rave’ today?
The overuse of Gen Z lingo in marketing everything from mundane events to sugary desserts indicates a crisis of creativity
Raves are happening everywhere, but have you ever danced to house beats next to heirloom tomatoes?" This online promo by a premium Bengaluru grocery store about a ‘grocery rave’ may have been targeted at Gen Z but it had us bone-weary millennials and Gen-Xers guffawing at the thought of dancing in the aisles next to fancy veggies and cheeses.
It was followed by the algorithm gods making sure I was constantly inundated by posts, emails and invitations for everything from a ‘pet rave’ to a ‘hydration rave’. The one that took the cake was a press listing for a ‘donut rave’: the agenda of this particular ‘rave’ was that one could munch away on donuts as a DJ spun dance music—well, you’d certainly get a sugar high at this party that promised to be a collision of “music, movement and munching".