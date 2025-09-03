Why is everything a ‘rave’ today?

Raves are happening everywhere, but have you ever danced to house beats next to heirloom tomatoes?" This online promo by a premium Bengaluru grocery store about a ‘grocery rave’ may have been targeted at Gen Z but it had us bone-weary millennials and Gen-Xers guffawing at the thought of dancing in the aisles next to fancy veggies and cheeses.

It was followed by the algorithm gods making sure I was constantly inundated by posts, emails and invitations for everything from a ‘pet rave’ to a ‘hydration rave’. The one that took the cake was a press listing for a ‘donut rave’: the agenda of this particular ‘rave’ was that one could munch away on donuts as a DJ spun dance music—well, you’d certainly get a sugar high at this party that promised to be a collision of “music, movement and munching".

“Do they even know what raves mean?" asks Sania Padival, 32, a communications and marketing professional with Schneider Electric, rolling her eyes at this gimmicky appropriation. “Raves in the 80s and 90s were anti-establishment, underground gatherings where people got together to listen to (house and electronic) music that wasn’t approved of," says Padival.

Also Read | What is the point of a restaurant review?

Indeed, while the word ‘rave’ may be among the most overused words slapped on to events just to make them attractive to zoomers and alphas, it’s hard to ignore how words like ‘slay’, ‘vibe’ and ‘face card’ have trickled into the language of lifestyle marketing and advertisements today. It’s not hard to see why. Not too long ago, you largely interacted with ads via legacy media such as newspapers, billboards, TV commercials and radio. Today? They are that unskippable 10 or 15-second promo that plays between the Insta stories you are glued to, and marketers reason that to be effective you need to communicate with viewers in a language they connect with.

This seemingly simple logic, however, takes on new dimensions when you consider that Gen Z- and Alpha-speak are whole new beasts that can leave the best of us nonplussed. Words that you thought you knew the meanings of have newer interpretations. ‘No cap’, for instance, is not an instruction to write all letters in lower case, instead it means being genuine or truthful. While internet culture is bringing all this into our timeliness, these terms are also trickling into the offline social arena.

In January this year, a very Gen Z-coded ad by Myntra for its FWD fashion line saw current World Chess Champion D Gukesh teach Vishwanathan Anand terms like ‘drip’, ‘flex’ and ‘skibidi’. And a month before, in December, Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped ad pitted actors Ananya Panday and Jackie Shroff in a fun Bambaiya vs Bandra Girl face-off where Shroff’s “bhidu" met Panday’s “Y’alls". While there’s no official metric to measure the success of these two ads, the comments, likes and shares they received post-release prove that they clicked.

Siddhant Kodlakere, 32, a client servicing partner at a marketing agency in Pune is getting a taste of what it means to be creating ads meant for this completely digital generation born between 1997 and 2012. “We have clients whose simple brief is that our ads must convey their brand’s message to their target group (TG), mostly aged between 20 to 35. The creatives in my agency are mostly in their 20s, and as is typical of their generation, tend to translate this brief into ideas they think the TG will ‘vibe’ with." Citing an example of how it plays out, Kodlakere says, “We recently needed a tagline for an ad that features a mother cooking a delicious dish using our client’s product. The copywriter who is in his early 20s came up with the line: Mother is mothering."

Incidentally, this habit of suffixing a noun with ‘-ing’ is another Gen Z shtick to convey that something is awesome. “This is certainly not a tagline a 40- or 50-something seasoned copywriter would have come up with but it is one that could grab your attention, irrespective of your age, if you saw it on a big hoarding," Kodlakere notes.

Pooja Desai, the 25-year-old founder and creative director of digital design agency Studio N°7 in Bengaluru, is used to hearing a common refrain from her clients: “make the ads pop". “The requirement is to make the ad (irrespective of the medium), very dynamic, very eye-catching. Everything on social media is fast-paced, the ad needs to hold the viewer’s attention, so if it means we need to use ‘trending’ words to appear on the feed, so be it," says Desai.

Presenting his take on Gen Z slang spilling into brandspeak, Kodlakere says, “As a millennial, I believe that the strategy, if done smartly, would work because besides directly catering to Gen Z, you also end up making older generations curious about the words"

Generation of Extremes

As someone who belongs to the cohort, Desai us lets in on what works with her and her contemporaries. “We are a generation of extremes. On the one hand, we are always looking for something new, and so when we watch any ad or reel, we are checking to see if the brand is doing something entirely different. On the other, nostalgia is another equally powerful influencer," says Desai, citing Kinder Joy’s recent Harry Potter-inspired Quidditch Collection as a good example of how a brand can successfully use the element of nostalgia to reach out to its young customers.

As for the usage of slang by brands to tap Gen Z, Desai calls it an overkill. “Seeing a lot of brands just jumping in on the trend makes no sense to me, especially if they have a certain strategy or vision." Her take? “Don’t overuse these words—because then you are never going to be exclusive."

Desai’s observation is similar to an article on LinkedIn by Kopal Srivastava, a Delhi-based investment professional at venture capital firm Good Capital. In her piece titled Brands are trying too hard, and Gen Z knows, Srivastava writes, “...using words like period, queen, and ate in your campaigns actually turns (Gen Z) off from your brand. Simply because it seems inauthentic, try-hard, and ‘cringe’."

As I started this article with ‘rave’, I’d add that word to the list along with some xennial advice: while creating copy with words like ‘skibidi’ and ‘stan’ is fine, maybe brands need to know when to stop. Using zoomer-speak in ads can work only when it aligns with a brand’s vision. Otherwise, it’s just lazy marketing.