Why is everything a ‘rave’ today?

Siddhant Kodlakere, 32, a client servicing partner at a marketing agency in Pune is getting a taste of what it means to be creating ads meant for this completely digital generation born between 1997 and 2012. “We have clients whose simple brief is that our ads must convey their brand’s message to their target group (TG), mostly aged between 20 to 35. The creatives in my agency are mostly in their 20s, and as is typical of their generation, tend to translate this brief into ideas they think the TG will ‘vibe’ with." Citing an example of how it plays out, Kodlakere says, “We recently needed a tagline for an ad that features a mother cooking a delicious dish using our client’s product. The copywriter who is in his early 20s came up with the line: Mother is mothering."