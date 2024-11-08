Ravi Kumar S. of Cognizant: The hungry CEO
SummaryThe CEO of Cognizant talks about his early failures, a scientific approach, how AI will transform technology, and being vulnerable
Ravi Kumar S. does not believe in work-life balance but in “intertwining the two". The chief executive officer of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., one of the world’s major IT services companies, arrived in Mumbai the previous day from New York, where he lives. When we meet, he is set to travel to Thane that afternoon, then to Hyderabad for a town hall, and onward to Bengaluru before heading back to the US.
“Work is another part of my life. It’s not like I am working so hard that I have little time to have fun with. I mix it well so it sustains for a while," says the 52-year-old, who shows few signs of fatigue despite a cross-Atlantic journey the day before but admits to some jetlag. Dressed in a dark striped jacket, Ravi is seated on a single sofa with the window to his left at a conference room of the St Regis hotel in Mumbai, so he can occasionally look into the city’s skyline. He places both his cellphones on the table, and only once looks at it—to check the time and ignore a phone call. The only other time he picks it up is to show me one of his favourite apps, Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine.