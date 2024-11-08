Ravi Kumar S. of Cognizant: The hungry CEO

“Infosys was the first company where I started to believe that I could fit into different roles while being on the same platform," says Ravi. He remembers one such learning clearly. When he was focused on his business role at Infosys’ Hyderabad campus, with a direct control over operations he was dealing with, a human resources head told him that working on a “sphere of influence" is harder and he should try it. Ravi was not running the campus at the time, but he got involved in the local operations of the company, dealing with the facilities, infrastructure, government and local issues. “There are 20,000-30,000 people on a campus, so it’s like a village. You deal with issues that are not related to your (part of) business. That gave me a new vector for my leadership—the art of persuasion, working with people who don’t work for you and getting the best out of them."