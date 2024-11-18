Why the Ray-Ban Meta could be your best tech purchase of the year

AI on your Face

In 2024, smart isn’t just about ‘connected’, it’s all about… you guessed it, AI. You can use the voice assistant to take photos and videos, listen to respond to WhatsApp messages, and even compose a poem or tell a joke, should you feel that bored. The standout feature is its ability to understand multi-modal inputs – see something through the glasses and ask Meta AI for more information. This is what the Humane AI Pin or the Rabbit R1 promised to deliver, but the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses do so without a fuss. You can look at a sign in a foreign language and ask it to translate or look at a flower and have the AI identify which flower it is. Or even just look at a scene and ask “Hey Meta, what am I looking at?" and have it describe the scene rather accurately. Or even set visual reminders like remembering where you’ve parked your car, read QR codes and send the link to your phone or help look at a menu and ask for suggestions on what to order.