What makes Reddit the introvert’s favourite social platform?
SummaryDespite its dark side, Reddit does offer social engagement without demanding it of you, solving a classic introvert problem of seeking community without extraversion
There is a lot of ‘social’ in social media. Most iterations of it, more often than not, are an extrovert’s domain. There is the showboating of daily living that is Instagram, the image-centric communication of Snapchat, and the ever-growing collective of virtual friends that is the beating heart of Facebook (apart from sharing photos from family trips, of course). Twitter, once the refuge of the person interested in discourse over display, is now X—a muddled melange of ideas and a shadow of its former self. But amidst every other form that glorifies the banal exhibitionist, there has been Reddit—the quiet social media MVP that has stayed the course for the introvert.