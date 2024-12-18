What makes Reddit the introvert’s favourite social platform?

There is a lot of ‘social’ in social media. Most iterations of it, more often than not, are an extrovert’s domain. There is the showboating of daily living that is Instagram, the image-centric communication of Snapchat, and the ever-growing collective of virtual friends that is the beating heart of Facebook (apart from sharing photos from family trips, of course). Twitter, once the refuge of the person interested in discourse over display, is now X—a muddled melange of ideas and a shadow of its former self. But amidst every other form that glorifies the banal exhibitionist, there has been Reddit—the quiet social media MVP that has stayed the course for the introvert.

What makes this platform a fitting medium for the introvert is how it offers social engagement without demanding it of one. Facebook reminds you it’s been a while since you posted a story, Instagram pushes you to turn that story into a reel, LinkedIn asks to display your most recent accomplishment; each needs you to engage constantly, to create daily. Mihika K. doesn’t actually have other social media at all. “I’ve aged out of Facebook, and I hate the comparison contest that Instagram has become. I liked Twitter, but that changed when Elon Musk bought it," she laughs. Reddit escaped her cutbacks because “it lets you be. And, when you want, you can quietly make a friend."

Obscure interests

The platform, whether intentionally or not, seems built to cater to the introvert’s desire for community—without the exertion of social mores. It is anonymous, accessible, and has a subReddit for just about any subject under the sun. From threads about every TV show ever made (including obscure, cancelled ones like Bunheads and Firefly) to confessionals, to identity groups that run the gamut from non-binariness to polyamory, and tips forums that give you advice about everything from gardening to fashion and restaurant recommendations. It’s why Nandan R finds himself spending more time on it daily than all his other social media combined. “I prefer it by a large margin. It asks very little of me, and I can be part of conversations without having to carry them."

Reddit’s design from the get-go has been for people to discover and find something new about their interests, and participate in discussions within a network of communities (or subreddits), that are created, run and populated by Reddit users. The anonymity creates room for real and honest conversations. Faiz M thinks the anonymity of the portal is its calling card. “I don’t like sharing too much about myself. I don’t go out often, don’t have more than two or three close friends, and don’t like crowds. Social media today needs a vulgar amount of your information. I respond best to platforms that let you have communities without trying to get your mother’s name or your PAN card number," he jokes.

Dank Zones

But the anonymity that is Reddit’s big sell can become a double-edged sword. “I have been trolled for controversial things I’ve said on some of the subReddits," Faiz adds. “I have a thick skin, so it doesn’t bother me too much; but in some communities it can get intense."

While the overall intent is good, some communities are less than wholesome. The freedom to create a subReddit that transmits your point of view extends to problematic points of views just as much–mysoginist, hateful and bigoted ones included. The fact that those communities will always find a chorus of agreement inadvertently creates some dark spaces on the platform, ones that put out explicit, violent ideas and hateful content. The attempts to control them are active and ongoing, but that doesn't mean they don't often fly under the radar–and even thrive.

The platform’s layered moderation system attempts to function quite like a democracy that harnesses the power of community. Internal Safety teams enforce the portal’s Content Policy at scale using a combination of automated tooling and human review. Users come in by upvoting and downvoting content, which adds to its visibility. But in a universe this large, there can be slips. “Sometimes, a post I’ve shared has gotten a lot of hate—I’m a polyamorous person about one of my relationships on a subreddit with mostly monogamous people," Amina C. shares. “People were vitriolic, but cloaked their comments well for the trigger words I imagine the platform looks for. Reddit shut it down in a day—but it was a hard day."

A sense of community

“Subreddit rules prohibit harassment, racism, sexism, transphobia, and various obnoxious/trolling behaviors," says u/WalkingEars, Moderator of r/solotravel (littered with introverts that love adventure). “We’re active about removing rule-breaking content when we see it, and we try to also monitor threads about topics that may attract trolls—such as threads about experiences of sexism or homophobia when traveling."

Errant incidents aside, the mix of a safe space and common interests fosters fraternity. “People love to rant and seek advice about their hobbies, but most importantly they seek a community of like-minded individuals who share the same passion," says u/doc_two_thirty, Moderator of r/Indianbooks. “For example, a lot of users on r/Indianbooks feel not enough people in their friend circles read and those who do read, prefer mainstream, or what is called ‘normie’ books. They find discussions on Reddit about niche books and literature."

Reddit also seems to solve a classic introvert problem—making connections without the effort of forced extraversion. Anything from waiting in line at the bank to a rave on an Indonesian Island can result in new friendships for an extrovert. For an introvert, there are several factors at play; having to go into social spaces, encounter strangers, brave small talk, and then run the risk of having nothing in common. Reddit eliminates each of those possible perils.

“I’ve made several friends through Reddit," says Amina. “I’ve found them on subreddits about TV shows I like and LGBTQIA+ threads, and I watch to see if someone seems like the kind of person that shares a world view. Having something in common makes it easier to send a DM and have a chat. We keep things anonymous until we feel more comfortable sharing details. It’s introduced me to some cool people, and I haven’t had to leave my couch for it to happen."

People can even find partners on Reddit, says u/doc_two_thirty. “A couple of users on this sub (whom I had a hand in introducing to each other) got married, and now have a kid!" Alok B has just started a long-distance relationship with someone he met on a gaming subReddit. “It’s very nascent, but we met because of our love for the Zero Escape series. Turns out, we had more in common than our penchant for adventure games. It’s only been a few months, but I’m hopeful!"

