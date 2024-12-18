What makes Reddit the introvert’s favourite social platform?

Obscure interests

The platform, whether intentionally or not, seems built to cater to the introvert’s desire for community—without the exertion of social mores. It is anonymous, accessible, and has a subReddit for just about any subject under the sun. From threads about every TV show ever made (including obscure, cancelled ones like Bunheads and Firefly) to confessionals, to identity groups that run the gamut from non-binariness to polyamory, and tips forums that give you advice about everything from gardening to fashion and restaurant recommendations. It’s why Nandan R finds himself spending more time on it daily than all his other social media combined. “I prefer it by a large margin. It asks very little of me, and I can be part of conversations without having to carry them."