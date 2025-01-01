Redmi Note 14 Pro+ review: Some hits and a few big misses
SummaryDespite the absence of Android 15 and a few other snags, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is among the top choices in its price bracket—helped along with its stellar battery performance
The Redmi Note series from Xiaomi is back with its most significant update in a market that is even more crowded than ever. The mid-range smartphone series has been one of the defining launches for the company in India, and has recently witnessed a series of upgrades in hardware, but thankfully, not in its sticker value.
The Redmi Note 14 series aims to build on the legacy of this best-seller brand and capture a new generation of consumers with better cameras, speedier smartphones and a custom operating system, HyperOS. Sadly, before diving deep into the smartphone, I have one big complaint that I need to get out of the way.