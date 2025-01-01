Redmi Note 14 Pro+ review: Some hits and a few big misses

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Redmi Note devices have been very easy to recommend over the years. They’ve packed in the hardware, and with an aggressive price point, they were great value for money. The Note 12 Pro+ and the Note 13 Pro+ witnessed price increases that didn’t sit well with the consumers. Thankfully, the Note 14 Pro+ comes at the same price as its predecessor (starting at ₹30,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and going up to ₹35,999 for the 12GB+512GB model). There’s an upgraded array of cameras, a boost in hardware, a new design, an updated display, and the latest suite of AI features the company offers on other smartphones. Some can argue that the most significant upgrade is the massive 6200mAh battery, ensuring the smartphone is a battery champion.