Redmi Watch Move review: Stands out in a sea of budget smartwatches
Xiaomi punches above its weight with the Redmi Watch Move, delivering features that fly in the face of its price
The new Redmi Watch Move ( ₹1,999) by Xiaomi is a budget-friendly smartwatch that aims to deliver a compelling set of features without breaking the bank. It’s an important intervention by Xiaomi, since most affordable smartwatches in India while looking good and loading specs sheet with features often come with heavy compromises and significant inaccuracies in fitness tracking.
For long, Xiaomi’s Mi Bands have been my consistent recommendation for entry-level fitness tracking, and the company is now trying to win back its lost ground (to the likes of noise, boAt, Fire-Boltt et al) with the Redmi Watch Move.