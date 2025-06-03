A key feature of the Redmi Watch Move is the support for Bluetooth voice calling. The watch has a built-in speaker and microphone, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. There’s a full dial pad, call logs, and the ability to send quick replies. While it’s socially awkward to talk to your wrist in most scenarios, it is a handy feature for when you are out and about for a run or in the field for a match with your phone at home or in the locker room. It's not the greatest experience, especially outdoors, but good enough for the purpose.