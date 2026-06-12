Is responsible travel possible in India? Meet the organizations that are trying to change the way tourism works

It was the casual chucking of an empty snack bag from a passing car that dampened the trip. To make matters worse, it was accompanied by loud music blaring from a car stereo. In the fragile mountainous landscape of Turtuk village in northernmost Ladakh, overlooked by the towering peaks of the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges with the electric-blue Shyok river winding through, the sounds felt deeply offensive, and the trash unforgivable.
Hashmat, my host and guide, wore the weary look of locals who have had to bear the brunt of visitors wrecking their beloved space. The same weariness that has turned to despair and anger in Barcelona, Venice, Amsterdam, Dubrovnik and other cities in recent years and spilled on to the streets, targeting tourists.
For me, the trip to Turtuk was meant to be an escape and to recharge, but it raised the uncomfortable question of whether I was contributing to the problem. I stayed with a local, ate food made by Hashmat’s mother, visited a local heritage museum run by his cousin and shopped for dried fruits and herbs produced by his extended family. I tried to minimise the impact of my visit as best as I could. And yet, the careless tourists had me over-compensating, examining if I came across as entitled, pondering if I was being responsible enough.
Last year, 1.52 billion people travelled internationally, generating roughly $2.2 trillion, according to UN Tourism. At home, 4.5 billion Indians crisscrossed the country, with the number expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2030, according to consulting firm HVS Anarock. Tourism supports one in 10 jobs globally, but it is unclear if the communities impacted most by tourism see any substantial benefits.