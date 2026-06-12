Is responsible travel possible in India? Meet the organizations that are trying to change the way tourism works

It was the casual chucking of an empty snack bag from a passing car that dampened the trip. To make matters worse, it was accompanied by loud music blaring from a car stereo. In the fragile mountainous landscape of Turtuk village in northernmost Ladakh, overlooked by the towering peaks of the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges with the electric-blue Shyok river winding through, the sounds felt deeply offensive, and the trash unforgivable.
It was the casual chucking of an empty snack bag from a passing car that dampened the trip. To make matters worse, it was accompanied by loud music blaring from a car stereo. In the fragile mountainous landscape of Turtuk village in northernmost Ladakh, overlooked by the towering peaks of the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges with the electric-blue Shyok river winding through, the sounds felt deeply offensive, and the trash unforgivable.
Hashmat, my host and guide, wore the weary look of locals who have had to bear the brunt of visitors wrecking their beloved space. The same weariness that has turned to despair and anger in Barcelona, Venice, Amsterdam, Dubrovnik and other cities in recent years and spilled on to the streets, targeting tourists.
Hashmat, my host and guide, wore the weary look of locals who have had to bear the brunt of visitors wrecking their beloved space. The same weariness that has turned to despair and anger in Barcelona, Venice, Amsterdam, Dubrovnik and other cities in recent years and spilled on to the streets, targeting tourists.
For me, the trip to Turtuk was meant to be an escape and to recharge, but it raised the uncomfortable question of whether I was contributing to the problem. I stayed with a local, ate food made by Hashmat’s mother, visited a local heritage museum run by his cousin and shopped for dried fruits and herbs produced by his extended family. I tried to minimise the impact of my visit as best as I could. And yet, the careless tourists had me over-compensating, examining if I came across as entitled, pondering if I was being responsible enough.
Last year, 1.52 billion people travelled internationally, generating roughly $2.2 trillion, according to UN Tourism. At home, 4.5 billion Indians crisscrossed the country, with the number expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2030, according to consulting firm HVS Anarock. Tourism supports one in 10 jobs globally, but it is unclear if the communities impacted most by tourism see any substantial benefits.
Acutely aware of this, the UN adopted the Cape Town declaration on sustainable tourism in 2002 with its overarching goal “to take responsibility for achieving sustainable tourism and create better places for people to live in and for people to visit.” In other words, responsible tourism aimed to correct the economic imbalance and to ensure that the wealth and benefits rippled down rather than pooling at the top. But more than two decades on, there is no clear indication if it is working.
Much before responsible tourism became a buzzy phrase, Chennai-based Deeptha Umapathy, 43, a holistic integrated art therapist, was practising it. Travel was always part of her life, right from childhood. But it was her previous career as a social development researcher that took her to all parts of India, and several other countries. “Travel was never about tourism, but about understanding communities, their stories, their culture, their food,” she says.
When not working, her interest in nature and amateur wildlife photography took her to national parks, until one day “I began having conversations about how responsible this is, us getting into these core zones or wildlife areas, burning up petrol… That stopped too when I realised my ideals were somehow not matching my actions,” Umapathy says.
She continues to travel but is always conscious of her carbon footprint. “I stay with local communities or homestays with referrals. I ask about how it is owned, operated, whether ecologically sensitive, how they manage their food and waste. If we are going to be spending money, having fun and being hedonistic, we can still do good.”
Umapathy’s breed, while a growing one, is still miniscule. Consider this: last January-February, more than 663 million of the 4.5 billion Indian domestic tourists visited Prayagraj over a span of 45 days for the Maha Kumbh Mela. So, the landscape of responsible tourism is a fraught one, owing to the multiplicity of stakeholders.
“Responsible tourism covers a whole lot of aspects,” says Rakesh Mathur, honorary president of the Delhi-based Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI), set up after the Cape Town declaration. “It is about responsible practices in city hotels, energy conservation, water conservation, pollution control, etc. It also involves responsible behaviour on the part of tourists, not to disturb the environment or the cultural aspects of the places they visit. It is also about providing opportunities to the stakeholders,” he says.
Mathur says RTSOI works with the hospitality industry, service providers and awareness programmes for travellers, but is quick to admit that it’s not enough. “Education at the school level, training for staff at monuments, strict implementation of policies, fines for non-compliance…so many things have to be done,” he says.
For those deeply involved in the sector, travelling responsibly trumps “eco-friendly travel” (because let’s face it, there’s always going to be a carbon footprint). “Travel should be a handshake, one that brings benefits to the place but comes in respectfully and mindful of the place, its natural ecology, its traditions, its food and culture. It should create as little stress on these as possible, and hence be low density, and provide jobs, a sense of pride and joy to the community,” says Sameer Shisodia, founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based Linger Leisure, which partners with a string of small, responsibly run and ecologically sensitive homestays and farms across the country since 2010.
Shisodia says the roadmap for being a responsible tourist is simple. “Don’t just go to consume a place, go to appreciate it, befriend it. Even for the short while you’re there, try think like a custodian; be fair, polite,” he says. “Carry as little material that becomes waste after consumption and see what you can carry back. Try to go beyond your comfort zones, that’s where the experiences lie; be flexible, keep it low energy. Keep the food choices local and seasonal as it helps the local economy and puts the least strain on resources...,” he says.
Shailza Sood Dasgupta, co-founder of Homestays of India, a social-impact hospitality platform that works with family-run homestays across the country, feels the onus of responsible tourism is a shared one. “It is about ensuring that tourism benefits destinations without changing their essential character. It is about travelling in a way that leaves destinations better—not burdened... It is a shared responsibility between travellers, businesses, communities, and policymakers to ensure that tourism becomes a force for inclusive and sustainable development,” she says.
Bhutan is a striking example of responsible tourism. Daily tariffs, stiff entry fees, mandatory guides, visitor caps and local community participation have together ensured not just protection of pristine places and monuments, but better livelihoods and quality of life for its citizens.
Bhutan’s is also classic instance of a community answering the question of “how much tourism is too much tourism?” Shisodia agrees it is a tough one. “There are trade-offs in everything, and the custodians of the home, the village and the city need to arrive at where they settle on ‘enough’. I think it’s more useful to discuss what the trade-offs are being made against, inadvertently, that we must be more mindful of. Commons and natural resources, carrying capacities of these, the very things people go for, the food, culture, social fabric of the place, the peace and quiet…”
There is cause for cautious optimism. Like in the case of Bhutan, when done right, tourism can be a game changer for local communities, says Dasgupta. “In the tribal communities of Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, villages like Hanle and Pangong in Ladakh, and Sissu, Koksar, Khangsar in Lahaul, our focus has been on enabling communities to become owners and custodians of tourism.... By helping local families develop homestays, curate cultural experiences, and engage directly with travellers, tourism has created opportunities for income generation while strengthening pride in local traditions, food, architecture, and ways of life,” she says.
What is particularly encouraging, Dasgupta says, is that communities are increasingly viewing tourism not as a force that requires them to change who they are, but as a platform to celebrate and preserve their unique identity. “This, in our view, is the true measure of responsible tourism, when communities thrive without compromising their culture, and travellers leave with a deeper understanding of the place and its people.”
Anita Rao Kashi is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.