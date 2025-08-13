Retro games make a comeback in modern avatars
From remasters of old games to being released on new platforms, classic video games have gained a new lease of life in various formats
Kajoli Puri, a 33-year-old entrepreneur from Delhi NCR who runs a content marketing agency, still remembers the day she and her cousin finally defeated Bowser, the final boss of Super Mario World, a game released for the Super NES console in the early ‘90s. “We started screaming so loudly that my mother came running because she thought we were injured," she laughs. “We were just excited at the fact that we had accomplished this feat."
Like Puri, almost everyone who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s has fond memories of playing these games. whether it was saving the princess in Super Mario, finishing all stages of Contra, or defeating the final opponent in Tekken. They were straightforward but addictive, and didn’t require tutorials or cinematic intros. You just picked them up and started playing. “There was something intuitive about Mario," says Puri. “Nobody had to tell me to hit the bricks to break them, or press a button to go down the pipe."