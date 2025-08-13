Retro games make a comeback in modern avatars

However, not everyone connects with retro games the same way. Umesh NS, a 38-year-old software engineer who grew up on Contra and Mario, admits that revisiting these classics no longer hits the same for him. “I tried (playing retro games), but I couldn’t because it was just not that interesting (to me). It was only interesting when I was playing with a friend." Even so, Umesh hasn’t turned his back on retro games completely. He’s actively considered picking up a retro console to use during downtime at work. “If there is a retro console in which I can install my own games, it would be pretty cool," he says.