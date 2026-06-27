Extra memory without the high prices: Here are three great external storage devices to help you navigate high RAM costs

Memory prices are climbing, and somewhere between solving scientific problems and generating talking cat videos, the cost of storage has become a problem, with consumers picking up a large part of the tab. With the gap between the base and higher storage tiers on phones and laptops ever widening, you’re often paying a premium for extra gigabytes that are baked into the device and can’t be upgraded, or moved when you switch devices. The smarter move? Add external storage, on your own terms. Here’s our pick of some of the best options out there right now, for different budgets and different kinds of users.
SHARGE DISK PRO
The Sharge Disk Pro (from ₹36,799 1TB onwards) is arguably the most out-there, yet ambitious, solution to rising storage prices. What looks like a premium portable SSD at first glance is actually a hybrid device that combines high-speed storage and a USB hub into a single compact package.
Available in 1TB, 2TB and 4 TB NVMe-type capacities, the Disk Pro magnetically attaches to iPhones, Pixel 10 Pros and magnetic cases for other Android phones. It has a rather unique see-through design with bright accents and a yellow, 10Gbps, USB-C cable that's integrated into the chassis. And while storage would be its primary function, the Disk Pro also serves as a hub with four ports (aside from the built-in cable)—one USB 2.0, a USB 3.0, an HDMI 2.1 port (for 4K at up to 144Hz or 8K at up to 30Hz) and a 10Gbps USB-C 3.2 port with support for power delivery up to 100W charging.
If there is one device that turns a phone or a tablet into a miniature workstation, this is it—and it’s particularly relevant in how well it fits into modern mobile workflows. Whether you’re an iPhone Pro user shooting ProRes video, Android creators recording 4K video, or someone editing media on the go, you can record directly to the SSD instead of filling up your precious onboard storage.
Active fan-based cooling (at 7,000 or 10,000 RPM) helps prevent slowdowns due to thermal throttling during sustained transfers, a common problem with compact SSDs. In my tests, the drive did deliver on performance claims, but the fans got loud at full tilt. And yes, this Swiss Army knife of portable storage doesn’t come cheap, and if your goal is only extra storage, a standard SSD like the Sandisk Phone SSD ( ₹14,299 onwards) might be a more affordable bet.