Extra memory without the high prices: Here are three great external storage devices to help you navigate high RAM costs

Memory prices are climbing, and somewhere between solving scientific problems and generating talking cat videos, the cost of storage has become a problem, with consumers picking up a large part of the tab. With the gap between the base and higher storage tiers on phones and laptops ever widening, you’re often paying a premium for extra gigabytes that are baked into the device and can’t be upgraded, or moved when you switch devices. The smarter move? Add external storage, on your own terms. Here’s our pick of some of the best options out there right now, for different budgets and different kinds of users.