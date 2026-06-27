Extra memory without the high prices: Here are three great external storage devices to help you navigate high RAM costs

Memory prices are climbing, and somewhere between solving scientific problems and generating talking cat videos, the cost of storage has become a problem, with consumers picking up a large part of the tab. With the gap between the base and higher storage tiers on phones and laptops ever widening, you’re often paying a premium for extra gigabytes that are baked into the device and can’t be upgraded, or moved when you switch devices. The smarter move? Add external storage, on your own terms. Here’s our pick of some of the best options out there right now, for different budgets and different kinds of users.
Memory prices are climbing, and somewhere between solving scientific problems and generating talking cat videos, the cost of storage has become a problem, with consumers picking up a large part of the tab. With the gap between the base and higher storage tiers on phones and laptops ever widening, you’re often paying a premium for extra gigabytes that are baked into the device and can’t be upgraded, or moved when you switch devices. The smarter move? Add external storage, on your own terms. Here’s our pick of some of the best options out there right now, for different budgets and different kinds of users.
SHARGE DISK PRO
SHARGE DISK PRO
The Sharge Disk Pro (from ₹36,799 1TB onwards) is arguably the most out-there, yet ambitious, solution to rising storage prices. What looks like a premium portable SSD at first glance is actually a hybrid device that combines high-speed storage and a USB hub into a single compact package.
Available in 1TB, 2TB and 4 TB NVMe-type capacities, the Disk Pro magnetically attaches to iPhones, Pixel 10 Pros and magnetic cases for other Android phones. It has a rather unique see-through design with bright accents and a yellow, 10Gbps, USB-C cable that's integrated into the chassis. And while storage would be its primary function, the Disk Pro also serves as a hub with four ports (aside from the built-in cable)—one USB 2.0, a USB 3.0, an HDMI 2.1 port (for 4K at up to 144Hz or 8K at up to 30Hz) and a 10Gbps USB-C 3.2 port with support for power delivery up to 100W charging.
If there is one device that turns a phone or a tablet into a miniature workstation, this is it—and it’s particularly relevant in how well it fits into modern mobile workflows. Whether you’re an iPhone Pro user shooting ProRes video, Android creators recording 4K video, or someone editing media on the go, you can record directly to the SSD instead of filling up your precious onboard storage.
Active fan-based cooling (at 7,000 or 10,000 RPM) helps prevent slowdowns due to thermal throttling during sustained transfers, a common problem with compact SSDs. In my tests, the drive did deliver on performance claims, but the fans got loud at full tilt. And yes, this Swiss Army knife of portable storage doesn’t come cheap, and if your goal is only extra storage, a standard SSD like the Sandisk Phone SSD ( ₹14,299 onwards) might be a more affordable bet.
ULTRAPROLINK MAG-VAULT
The UltraProlink Mag-Vault ( ₹2,999) takes a simpler approach to storage expansion. Instead of packing in storage of its own, it acts as a magnetic storage card reader that works with SD and microSD cards to add storage on the go. Snap it on the back of any MagSafe compatible phone, insert a high-capacity (up to 2TB) memory card and you instantly gain additional storage for photos, videos and backups, without a bundle of wires dangling from your phone.
The big benefit is the low upfront cost and the flexibility of adding your storage, while swapping cards as needed, with SD cards costing significantly less than the price difference between the base and 1TB smartphone variants.
In use, performance was dependent on the memory card that was used, and the claimed speeds of 160 MB/s read, and 120 MB/s write aren’t going to match portable SSDs, so transfers of large video files will expectedly take longer. The power delivery pass-through feature is particularly useful, and you can plug a charger and have your phone charge at full speed while transferring. In all, the Mag-Vault is a smart option for vloggers and content creators to quickly expand phone storage on the fly and to offload media and backups.
SANDISK EXTREME FIT
Likely the most understated device in this roundup, the SanDisk Extreme Fit is barely larger than the USB-C port it plugs into and is designed to remain permanently attached to a laptop, mini-PC or gaming handheld without getting in the way. Yet, despite its diminutive size, it packs in some serious storage, starting at 64GB ( ₹2,049) and going all the way up to 1TB.
The compact design is clearly the headline feature here (18.5mm long and weighing 3grams), and it sits flush with device, to the point that you can leave it plugged in while commuting without worrying about it snapping in half as traditional flash drives would.
It functions almost like a storage upgrade that never leaves your device. Plug it into a laptop and suddenly you have a dedicated location for media libraries, archived projects, game installers or backups. It’s particularly handy for folks with laptops with limited internal storage, like ultra books and compact desktops.
Performance is solid as well, with read speeds going up to 400MB/s—noticeably faster than standard USB drives but one step short of an SSD. Thanks to the now universal USB-C 3.2 interface, you can use it to swap large files between your laptop and phone at a pinch, and 256GB and 512GB variants are the sweet spots if you want to expand the storage of your non-upgradable laptop without adding bulk.
The only caveat is heat, and the Extreme Fit can get warm and throttle down during extended transfers, and this is due to its extremely compact size. Write speeds aren’t going to appeal to heavy users with intensive workflows either, and as long as you see this as a product that’s positioned around convenience, you won’t be disappointed. One for the ‘set it and forget it’ crowd.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.