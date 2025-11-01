What I learnt while trying the Rotimatic NEXT for a week

The answer is it depends. If you’re the sort with a lot of disposable income and want freshly cooked rotis without taking the hassle (either directly or by employing someone to do it for you), Rotimatic has you in its crosshairs. For others who view cooking as therapy or roll out a dozen rotis without batting an eyelid, or even those who default to frozen rotis occasionally, the upfront investment is prohibitive, particularly in the Indian context. One can see why this machine could be popular with Indians living abroad, or with smaller commercial settings, but for now, Rotimatic is an ambitious appliance which reimagines how one views one of India’s staple foods, taking a mundane everyday act into something that feels futuristic while feeling altogether familiar at the same time.