Royal Enfield Bear 650: A roadster made for comfort and high speed
SummaryThe newly unveiled Royal Enfield Bear 650 handles well on tarmac, and is designed for an easy ride but it isn’t a bike to go off-road
You whack the throttle open! Even when your mind is screaming at you to dial it down, you follow your gut and you keep the throttle whacked open!"
This is how Eddie Mulder answered my question about how he managed to win the 1960 Big Bear Run even though he started late. “When you got out on the track, the green flag dropped, and the bulls**t stopped," he added, offering me one of his sturdy cigars.
Today, Mulder is 80 years old but when he stood astride his Royal Enfield at the starting line of the Big Bear Run in 1960 he was a 16-year-old fresh faced lad from Lancaster, California. His motorcycle was a single cylinder 500cc with a high-performance cylinder head and an improved carburetor.