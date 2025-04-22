Royal Enfield Classic 650: The ‘Raja Gaadi’ returns

This motorcycle just doesn’t have that supple, much-admired shock-absorbing feel of the Classic 350 and the new Bullet 350. While this is not much of a bother on butter smooth roads, on broken roads there will be some rude shocks. However, this 243kg motorcycle is well balanced and was sweet and easy to ride on the twisty roads around Coonoor in the Nilgiris. Even when I went around steep hairpin bends at single-digit speed, it did not feel ungainly. The seating position is relaxed and familiar because the handlebar, seat and footpeg triangle is nearly the same as the Classic 350.