Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A light roadster that’s the life of the party

We’re all looking to declare independence from the mundane commute from Point A to Point B, and Royal Enfield has given this thought a physical form with its newest motorcycle, recently launched in sunny Barcelona. The Guerilla 450 is a roadster that embodies the pure pursuit of fun, and announces Royal Enfield’s entry into the modern street-oriented motorcycle segment.

It has the same Sherpa 450 engine that does work in the Himalayan, but they are definitely not clones. The Himalayan is a motorcycle you would take to Nepal or Nubra or on a trip that involves negotiating dirt, gravel, mud and ruts. The Guerrilla is what you want for tarmac therapy. It’s got a smaller fuel tank—11 litres compared to the Himalayan’s 17—and it is lighter. Shaving off even more weight is the fact that it doesn’t have a metal frame around the fuel tank. All this gives the Guerrilla a kerb weight of 185kg, which is 11kg lighter than the Himalayan.

Since the Sherpa 450 engine features a ride-by-wire throttle, the Guerrilla’s throttle response has been sharpened. Two teeth have been dropped from the rear sprocket—it has 45 teeth as compared to the Himalayan’s 47. All this means quicker acceleration, which is what you want in a roadster. (There is also an Eco-throttle mode that dials down the acceleration a bit and trickles in a little less petrol in the interest of fuel economy.)

These are all the facts and figures—what does it feel like on the road? For the media ride, Royal Enfield had planned a rapturous route through the Catalonian countryside, a mix of motorway straights and twisty tarmac through the hills. It is on the latter that the motorcycle really won my heart.

At first glance, I wasn’t taken in by the colour of the motorcycle assigned to me. Called Yellow Ribbon, the two-tone colour scheme of yellow and black with purple decal didn’t grow on me. I preferred the Brava Blue, a simple blue and black two-tone with the logo in black. Redemption came quickly though—within 10 minutes of riding my Yellow Ribbon Guerrilla, I was convinced that true beauty lies in character and demeanour.