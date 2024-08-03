Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A light roadster that’s the life of the party

I have always found the Sherpa engine to be butter smooth and with the more aggressive throttle map on this one, a flick of the wrist is all it needs to surge ahead enthusiastically, at times even without shifting down a gear. It was on the curvaceous hill roads that I carried mad speeds into corners, with minimal braking and leaning the motorcycle at angles that I did not think I could. Also helping to keep the rear wheel from locking up if I went down a gear too many was the assist-and-slipper clutch. David, the Spaniard who was leading us, has ridden motorcycles on this route all his life and I went into each corner following his line and this motorcycle was my perfect partner in crime.