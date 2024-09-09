How to build businesses for profits and social impact
SummaryRudra Chatterjee of Obeetee Carpets and Luxmi Tea on building businesses with impact, profits and imagination
In The Diary of a CEO, Steven Bartlett writes that the first law of business and life is “filling five buckets"—knowledge, skill, network, resources and reputation. For Rudra Chatterjee, each bucket is full to the brim. The 47-year-old chairperson of Obeetee Carpets and managing director of Luxmi Tea holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Masters in design history from Oxford University; his network comprises advisors and friends like Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and current Bangladesh PM Mohammed Yunus; and both his companies have received numerous awards.