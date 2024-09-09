How to build businesses for profits and social impact

Who do you consider your mentor?

When I was at Columbia Business School, I met someone who had a lasting influence: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who started a global microfinance movement to eradicate poverty. While chatting with him, I felt it was a much better model, especially for us because we employ weavers and tea workers. To learn more, I started hounding him for an internship. Although he told me he didn’t have an internship system, I managed to convince him. Eventually, I interned with his venture Grameen Bank that gives small loans without any collateral. That experience strengthened my conviction that our tea and carpet businesses can also be social businesses, along with being profit-making. I was determined to find ways to empower workers. Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa opened at our Maikaibari tea estate in Darjeeling in 2020. It boosted tourism and local economy. And I saw this as an opportunity to build rooms in the homes of the tea estate workers that they could rent to tourists who couldn’t afford to stay at the Taj. Similarly, the workers are encouraged to grow ashwagandha, turmeric and tulsi which we buy for our flavoured teas. I've recently invited Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to work with Luxmi Tea to see how we can supplement incomes of our tea workers.