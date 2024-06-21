Saahil Goel of Shiprocket: The delivery guy
SummarySaahil Goel – MD and CEO of Shiprocket – on creating tech solutions for small merchants, getting back to reading, and how AI could change the business of e-commerce
The year was 2008, and Saahil Goel was in the middle of his master of business administration (MBA) degree at Pittsburgh University’s Katz Graduate School of Business. Looking for some management books, he logged on to a new Indian e-commerce website to order a cheaper reprint that could be delivered to his home in Delhi. But he accidentally placed the order twice. “I wrote to the website’s customer care saying please cancel one order. A guy responded to my email saying they would do the needful. His email ID was binny@flipkart.com," recalls Goel, 40, managing director and CEO of Shiprocket, one of the largest e-commerce enablers in the country that offers logistics and shipping software solutions.
In the early days of Indian e-commerce pioneer Flipkart, it was not unusual for co-founder Binny Bansal to be on customer care duty. Goel still has the email archived and enthusiastically shows it to me at Shiprocket’s Gurugram office. After a bonding session with the company’s “chief happiness officer" Bruno, a Labrador, I sit down with Goel for this chat in a room named “Big Bang".
“He was my dog. But he’s now Shiprocket’s dog and Akshay (Ghulati, CEO of international shipping at Shiprocket) is sort of a foster parent," says Goel.
Shiprocket provides shipping solutions across more than 24,000 serviceable pin codes within India and more than 220 countries and territories across the world. It has slowly carved a stable position in the direct-to-consumer e-commerce space in India. In FY23, it powered deliveries to more than 45 million consumers, recording a 78% revenue growth to ₹1,089 crore in FY23 from ₹611 crore in FY22. The unicorn aims to achieve multifold growth on its current gross merchandise value (total value of merchandise sold) of $3 billion ( ₹24,900 crore), potentially increasing it by three-four times, in the next five years.
Goel says he was keen on working with technology right from his school days at St Columba’s in Delhi, learning how to write code at the school’s computer lab. “By the 2000s, I was already building websites and hacking the school computer," he recalls.