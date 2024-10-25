Saffronart's Minal Vazirani: The art of auction

We live in a world where ‘Google’ is a verb," says Minal Vazirani, president and co-founder, Saffronart, an online art marketplace and auction house. Today browsing for objects and products, including art, online and having them shipped anywhere in the world seems commonplace, almost instinctive. However, back in 2000 when Saffronart started in Mumbai, things were very different. Buying art online was almost unheard of. And yet the couple who founded it—Minal and Dinesh Vazirani—couldn’t think of any other way they wanted to do it. Saffronart’s roots go back to the 1990s when the two were students—Dinesh attended Stanford and then Harvard in the US, while Minal went to UCLA in the US and then to INSEAD in France.