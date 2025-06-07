For Sai Srinivas of Mobile Premier League, the game is always on
The co-founder of M-League on navigating the highs and lows of India’s skill gaming industry, outcome being more important than output, and enjoying the mundane
It’s easy for people to put a value to a loss they’ve had," says Garimella Sai Srinivas Kiran, the co-founder of gaming company M-League, which runs the Mobile Premier League (MPL). “(But) It’s hard to put a value to these intangible gains, right? You only notice them in the long term. In the short term, you only see the pain."
Startup founders tend to be philosophical, a by-product of betting big on a non-existent product and making it work, despite the obstacles and the body blows. The seven-year-old skill-gaming platform MPL. which has free and paid components and a portfolio of over 60 games, probably does not qualify as a startup anymore, but tends to fall into the bracket by virtue of being a tech company.
M-League, which now has five companies including the Berlin-based GameDuell, has a portfolio that includes skill gaming, free-to-play games, game publishing and AAA game studio (high-budget, high-profile games). With over 220 million users across MPL and GameDuell in 32 countries, a unicorn valuation as of the last fund raise in 2021, presence in Asia, Europe, North America and Africa, and 600-odd employees, the company straddles the challenging business of skill gaming. Its revenue in FY24 was $130 million.