For Sai Srinivas of Mobile Premier League, the game is always on

One of his highlights at IIT turned out to be organising the cultural festival, Antaragni, which included the music festival Synchronicity. What this first, quasi-entrepreneurial voluntary role did was to get him access to his first job, which was a brief stint as product manager with a digital company in Delhi. He was soon recruited by Zynga in Bengaluru as a game designer, though he had no such experience. “I played a lot of games while growing up," he admits. “My dad and I were always particular about getting new gadgets, like the Nokia 3310 and the (gaming console) Super Nintendo."