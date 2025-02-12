Even as a group of investors led by Elon Musk offered $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit behind OpenAI, to which CEO Sam Altman replied on X (formerly Twitter) to say “no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want”, he also took to his popular blog to share more philosophical views around AI, specifically the growth of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and AI agents.

Altman made three remarks about the economics of AI, including the observation that “the intelligence of an AI model roughly equals the log of the resources used to train and run it.”; that the cost to use a given level of AI falls about 10x every 12 months, and lower prices lead to much more use; and that the socioeconomic value of linearly increasing intelligence is exponential. “If these three observations continue to hold true, the impacts on society will be significant,” wrote Altman. “We are now starting to roll out AI agents, which will eventually feel like virtual co-workers.”

“Our mission is to ensure that AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) benefits all of humanity” seems like a roundabout way of saying “this will change everything.” Does he mean yes, AI will take your job, but society will change in ways that you don’t feel bad about it? We shall see.

An evening in Paris The Artificial Intelligence Action Summit kicked off in Paris yesterday, gathering heads of state, leaders of international organizations, CEOs, representatives of academia, NGOs, artists and members of civil society at the Grand Palais, seeking elusive common ground on a hotly debated technology. Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Early trends from the summit indicate that attempts to reach global agreement may frustrate major powers such as the United States and China, which have their own geopolitical tech priorities. Media reports suggest that neither Britain nor the US -- two leading countries for AI development -- will sign a planned joint declaration as it stands. Outside observers criticised an alleged leaked draft of the joint statement for failing to mention AI’s suspected threat to humanity’s future as a species.