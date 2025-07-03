Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro: A laptop for Android loyalists who secretly desire Apple’s ecosystem play
The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro combines a stunning AMOLED display, impressive battery life, and seamless integration with Galaxy devices, making it a top choice for Android enthusiasts seeking a Windows laptop
Is this you, an Android loyalist with all the trappings of one—an Android phone and tablet, a Wear OS smartwatch, maybe even a Google TV, but with a Windows PC? If you’ve caught yourself casting furtive glances at Apple’s ecosystem of devices and how they all work better together, but are simply too invested, financially or ideologically, to the Android/ Windows combo, you’ll want to see how tightly integrated Samsung’s phones are with their laptops, something I found out much to my delight when I tested the new Galaxy Book5 Pro ( ₹1,31,990 for the Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage unit reviewed).
Straight out of the box, the Book5 Pro is among the sleekest and best put together laptops one has seen in recent times. Sporting a sleek matte-finish all-aluminum design in a premium graphite grey color, the 14-inch Book5 Pro variant weighs in at just 1.23kg, and despite being a mere 11.6mm thick, it feels sturdy and avoids any signs of keyboard deck flex and screen wobble and is weighted down enough so you can open the lid one handed.